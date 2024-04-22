University of Galway marks Earth Day with student sustainability leaders

Share story:

University of Galway has marked Earth Day by announcing the winners of the Student Sustainability Leadership Awards as Molly Hickey and Peter O’Neill.

Peter, a first-year history student from Ballymacward, Mountbellew has been involved in youth activism for four years, culminating in representing Ireland at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum.

Laois native Molly Hickey is in second year BA with human rights and is the Students’ Union Environmental Awareness and Sustainability Officer.

Both students receive a €4,000 prize and will take part in an 8-week internship with the University’s new Sustainability Office this summer.