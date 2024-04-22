Galway Bay FM

22 April 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway marks Earth Day with student sustainability leaders

Share story:
University of Galway marks Earth Day with student sustainability leaders

University of Galway has marked Earth Day by announcing the winners of the Student Sustainability Leadership Awards as Molly Hickey and Peter O’Neill.

Peter, a first-year history student from Ballymacward, Mountbellew has been involved in youth activism for four years, culminating in representing Ireland at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum.

Laois native Molly Hickey is in second year BA with human rights and is the Students’ Union Environmental Awareness and Sustainability Officer.

Both students receive a €4,000 prize and will take part in an 8-week internship with the University’s new Sustainability Office this summer.

Share story:

Water outage affecting Headford surrounds

A water outage is today affecting Headford surrounds, Kilconly GWS, Gurraun North, Logawannia, Ballyfruit GWS and Cloghanower GWS It’s due to a burs...

Local councillor hopeful Tuam bypass works will finish before Friday

There’s much frustration today over traffic congestion in Tuam caused by road works which are scheduled to last until Friday Emergency resurfacing w...

Galway Chamber to host local elections preparation forum

Galway Chamber is to host a local elections preparation forum The online one-hour forum takes place from 7 to 8 this evening, and registration is essentia...

Housing grants and planning info evening in Clifden this evening

An information evening on housing grants and supports will be held in Clifden this evening. It’s being organised by Connemara Chamber of Commerce in...