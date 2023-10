University of Galway marks 10 year partnership with Tusla

Share story:

University of Galway has marked its 10 year partnership with child and family agency Tusla.

The project fosters co-operation and partnership between Tusla and the University MA in Social Work and MA in Family Support.

Tusla Area Manager for Galway and Roscommon, John Donnellan, says the initiative has shared learnings from both academic and front-line services.