University of Galway makes offers to 4,000 students for CAO round one

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway has made offers to almost 4,000 students for Round One of the CAO

It says there were points changes across all four of the University’s colleges.

Courses in Engineering, Law, Commerce and Arts all experiened a high demand this year, with a slight increase in interest in teaching and education courses.

The University says Medicine has been random selection, but has seen a small drop in the points requirement.

No figures are yet available for ATU Galway.

Nationally, close to 58-thousand students received Round One offers from the CAO this afternoon.