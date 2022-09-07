University of Galway lecturer one of seven to receive prize from worldwide research centre

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A University of Galway lecturer is one of just seven to receive an award from leading worldwide research centre, Lero.

Business and Economics lecturer, Noel Carroll was awarded Lero Director’s Prize for Education and Public Engagement.

Noel collaborated with Microsoft and the Project Management Institute – to develop the world’s first Citizen Development educational platform – to educate students on digital literacy.

He also received the Innovation Vision Action Fellow Award – from the i2i project funded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology.