Galway Bay FM

5 March 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

Share story:
University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding new light on the process of planet formation.

Dr. Christian Ginski and his team have captured images of over 80 young stars and discs of dust and gas where planets are forming.

The data, published in three papers in Astronomy & Astrophysics, represents one of the largest surveys ever of planet-forming discs.

Speaking to our reporter Joshua Byrne, Dr. Christian Ginski explained the kind of research he and his team do.

Share story:

University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People. Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research...

Galway company takes home renowned digital marketing award

A Galway based company has taken home a renowned digital marketing award. Lorg Media, based in Galway City, won the Spider Award for Best in Social Media ...

Witnesses sought to armed robbery in Ballinasloe town

Gardai are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation into an armed robbery in Ballinasloe town. A man armed with a large kitchen knife entered Mr P...

Spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry

Gardai are investigating a spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry The incidents took place over the last week between Wednesday an...