Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway law lecturer Larry Donnelly says Trump’s legal case appears to be moving quickly

Donald Trump says his latest court appearance is a ‘very sad day for America’ – after pleading not guilty to trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

The former US President’s four charges are the most serious he’s facing out of three further indictments.

Larry Donnelly says it appears this case has been put on a fast track