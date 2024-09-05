Galway Bay FM

5 September 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway launches new Traveller archive

Share story:
University of Galway launches new Traveller archive

The University of Galway has launched a new archive documenting the lived experience of the Irish Traveller community.

The Mincéir’s Archive, which will be digitalised and available to the public, is the first step to embedding Traveller history and culture throughout the University.

The collection focuses on Irish Travellers from the 1960s and contains material on Traveller human rights, accommodation and folklore

Owen Ward, Programme Manager for Race Equality at the University of Galway, explains how the archive was collected and formed.

Share story:

Survey to identify affordable housing interest launched in County Galway

Members of the public are being asked to have their say in a County Galway affordable housing survey. The County Council is looking to establish the level...

Call for replacement for discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway

The discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway is “a huge loss to the local community” and must be replaced That’s acco...

Man hospitalised with serious injuries following train line incident at Ballinasloe station

A man hospitalised for injuries sustained in an incident on the Galway to Dublin train line remains in a serious condition in UHG this lunchtime The incid...

Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash

The N83 at Corofin Cross has re-opened It was closed following a multi-vehicle crash at 9 this morning attended by Gardaí and several ambulances No one w...