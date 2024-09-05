University of Galway launches new Traveller archive

The University of Galway has launched a new archive documenting the lived experience of the Irish Traveller community.

The Mincéir’s Archive, which will be digitalised and available to the public, is the first step to embedding Traveller history and culture throughout the University.

The collection focuses on Irish Travellers from the 1960s and contains material on Traveller human rights, accommodation and folklore

Owen Ward, Programme Manager for Race Equality at the University of Galway, explains how the archive was collected and formed.