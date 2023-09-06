University of Galway launches multi-sensory room for students

Galway Bay fm newsroom -University of Galway has launched a new multi-sensory room with aim of making the campus more inclusive.

The room in the Arts Millenium building is equipped with interactive and integrated lighting, along with visual, vibroacoustic and sound effects to create an immersive sensory experience.

Students can choose from a range of calming or stimulating arrangements to suit their needs, and unwind.

The room also has soft furnishings and sensory stress-relieving items, to help students feel regulated and to support their engagement in college life.