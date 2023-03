Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has launched a new initiative at Mountbellew Livestock Mart to enhance the social life of the farming community.

‘Farmer’s Yards’ aims to promote social inclusion and wellbeing in the farming community, by providing local farmers with a platform to come together.

The pilot is funded by Univeristy of Galway’s Illuminate Programme, with support from St. Jarlath’s Credit Union.

Project lead Shane Conway says the initiative is open to everyone: