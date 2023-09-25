University of Galway launches first of its kind Centre for Creative Technologies

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has launched its newest research unit – the Centre for Creative Technologies, the first of its kind in Ireland.

The aim is to support teaching activities that develop links between creative practice and technology

Some areas that will be explored include immersive reality, artificial intelligence and virtual production processes.

The centre is open for students, researchers and the community to avail of.

Conn Holohan, Director of the Centre, shares a practical example of how creative technology has been used: