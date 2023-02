Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway’s IdeasLab has launched a learning environment which is the first of its kind in Europe.

The Empathy Lab looks to merge human-centred design with the science behind human behaviour.

The lab will be home to new technology such as infant simulators, scent masks, simulations suits and haptic gloves.

Director of Entrepreneurial Development at the University, Dr Natalie Walsh, explains the benefits of the lab: