University of Galway joins €4m EU project to find creative solutions to local issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is taking part in a 4 million euro European Commission project aimed at finding creative solutions to local issues.

UrbanLab Galway is a research initiative that will explore creative and cultural industries in non-urban EU areas.

The research will span four years and seeks to drive innovation, competitiveness and sustainability in Galway and the west.

UrbanLab Galway, based at the university, is part of a group across 12 EU countries to be included in the project.