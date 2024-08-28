Galway Bay FM

28 August 2024

University of Galway issues first round CAO offers to 3,700 new students

University of Galway has issued CAO offers to 3,753 prospective students for the 2024/25 academic year.

First round CAO offers were issued at 2PM to thousands of Leaving Cert students across the country.

Almost a third of courses at the University of Galway experienced an increase in points or remained steady.

Courses to rise in points include Drama, Theatre and Performance, Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Science, and several courses offering erasmus.

Medicine remained random allocation at 728 points, while in general, around 40% of the University’s degree programmes are between the 500-600 points range.

