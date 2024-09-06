Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium

Share story:
University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium

The University of Galway is hosting the largest Surgical Conference in Ireland this weekend – the Sir Peter Freyer Symposium

The event, hosted by Professor of Surgery Dr Michael Kerin offers a platform for healthcare professionals to present their research and clinical work

It also allows for merging of both scientific and clinical information.

The symposium is named in memory of the Galway-born surgeon, Sir Peter Freyer

He performed the first successful surgical operation to remove an enlarged prostate in 1900

This year’s gathering will discuss the future of surgical training in Ireland and the implications of Sláintecare, the Government’s 10-year programme

It will hear keynote addresses from leading surgeons from America and Ireland

Professor Keith Lillemoe from the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School, will deliver the Memorial Lecture this evening

His lecture will be on the surgical leadership and mentoring in the modern era

Share story:

200 supercars to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run

200 supercars are to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run It’s the largest organised roadtrip in Europe featuring Ferrari, Lamborghini...

Councillors to request major funding from NTA for city footpath works

Councillors are set to inform the NTA of the €100m needed to upgrade and construct footpaths across Galway city. A recent meeting of the City Central ar...

Construction underway on 345-bed student accommodation on Queen Street in city

Construction is underway on a new 345-bed purpose-built student accommodation at Queen Street in Galway City. The project, which was granted an extension ...

Gaillimh le Gaeilge and Lorg Media shortlisted for tonight's Digital Media Awards

Gaillimh le Gaeilge and Lorg Media have been shortlisted for tonight’s Digital Media Awards. Gaillimh le Gaeilge is a finalist in the Best Native Ca...