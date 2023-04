Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway is today playing host to EU health experts as part of a project on Pandemic Preparedness worth €10m.

The major gathering of European health and emergency response agencies is taking place on campus today and tomorrow.

The PANDEM-2 project is led by the University of Galway, and includes health experts from 13 European countries.

It aims to prepare Europe for future pandemics, and will host its final conference in Brussels this June.