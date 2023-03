Galway Bay FM newsroom – IdeasLab at University of Galway is hosting an event tomorrow to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The annual day, held on the 8th March, aims to highlight issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

The CreateHER event at Druid Theatre from 6-8PM will include a keynote speech from former Artistic Director at Macnas, Noeline Kavanagh.

Noeline gives a flavour of what they will be addressing at the event: