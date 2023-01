Galway Bay fm newsroom – A healthcare simulation facility at University of Galway has secured European accreditation.

The Irish Centre for Applied Patient Safety received the accreditation as part of the Network of Accredited Skills Centres in Europe.

The centre, based at the university’s School of Medicine, provides training for students and staff in Saolta hospitals.

Professor of Simulation Education Dara Byrne hopes the accreditation will lead to more collaborative work for the facility,