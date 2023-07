Galway Bay FM – University of Galway graduate Gerard Meehan has been appointed as a Judge of the Circuit Court

Mr Meehan graduated from the then NUI Galway in 1998, and entered the Bar in 2004 and the Inner Bar in 2022

In 2021 he was appointed to the Ministerial Panel of Adjudicators under the Construction Contracts Act

Senior Counsel Gerard Meehan is one of three new appointments to the Circuit Court