Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event will be held at University of Galway in April to give students an insight into a career in healthcare.

The interactive programme for transition year students will take place on Saturday April 1st, and again on Saturday, April 22nd.

They’ll see advanced simulations of real-life medical procedures and scenarios.

Registration is now open and the deadline is Friday, February 24th.

Professor of Simulation, Dr. Dara Byrne, explains what students can expect to see.