Galway Bay FM

17 September 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway establishes Institute for Health Discovery and Innovation

University of Galway is establishing a new institute aimed at boosting expertise in healthcare, biomedical science and engineering.

The Institute for Health Discovery and Innovation will spearhead research into the understanding of disease, and discovering healthcare solutions.

Professor Ted Vaughan has been appointed Interim Director of the new institute, which will be officially launched on Thursday October 10th.

The new Institute brings together more than 200 researchers and academics from a variety of study areas

