7 June 2024

University of Galway dedicates teaching facility to Irish Traveller John Ward

University of Galway is naming a teaching facility after well-known Irish Traveller, John Ward.

The Galway John Room marks the first time the University has dedicated a permanent classroom in honour of an Irish Traveller.

John Ward was born and raised in Galway city, and the University describes him as ‘a firm believer in the value of education.’

The Galway John Room is based in the Education Building, and it will primarily be used as a teaching room for Professional Master of Education students.

