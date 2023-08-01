University of Galway decreasing accommodation prices for upcoming year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is one of the only universities to decrease accommodation prices for the upcoming academic year.

President Ciarán Ó hOgartaigh says almost a third of the university’s beds are 10 percent cheaper than last year.

According to the Irish Times, rent has been decreased for 500 beds, with a further 669 beds remaining the same price.

While the paper reports most other universities have raised prices for the upcoming academic year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Ó hOgartaigh says students will have more affordable options: