University of Galway cost of living guide estimates budget of €1,500 needed per month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway estimates students need a budget of at least €1,500 per month.

A cost of living guide is available on the university’s website.

The university estimates on average students in Galway need at least €1,500 per month to to keep up with the cost of living.

The figure is roughly the same as the take-home pay per month of a full-time minimum wage worker, according to 2022 statistics.

The guide on the university’s website cites average costs of accommodation, food, transport, bills, clothing, books and supplies, along with recreational funds.

It estimates the maximum cost of on-campus accommodation is €860 a month, while private rental is expected to cost up to €800 excluding bills.

It comes as the Irish Times reports 20 complaints have been issued to the Education and Housing Ministers about the shortage of student accommodation

The papers says one student said they were spending 5 hours commuting in traffic while another was staying in a shed.