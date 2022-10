Galway Bay fm newsroom- University of Galway is co-leading one of the largest international studies of risk factors for stroke.

It found that high and moderate drinking was associated with increased odds of stroke

The INTERSTROKE research looked at the alcohol consumption of almost 26,000 people worldwide, of which one quarter were current drinkers, and two-thirds were teetotal.

Professor Andrew Smyth outlines the main findings from the study.