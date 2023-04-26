University of Galway calls for Leaving Cert results to be released in August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway is calling for this year’s Leaving Cert results to be released in mid-August.

It says 2023 is set to be the fourth year in a row with delayed results – leading to huge stress for students looking to plan for higher education.

The State Examinations Commission is still looking to recruit examiners to correct the papers, which was the same issue that caused last year’s results not being released until September.

The university says the delays have a knock-on effect on the quality of their first year at third level.

Deputy President Pól Ó Dochartaigh says the situation is intensely unfair on young people.