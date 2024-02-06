Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project

University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project.

It’s been described as a state of the art facility that represents “the library of the future”.

The current library was built in 1973 and was extended a number of times over the years, but is generally considered sub-par.

The new library and learning commons will be based at a site at Distillery Road, next to the University’s Sports Centre.

Enabling works got underway this morning, ahead of demolition and clearance works set to take place in the coming weeks.

And just what is a library of the future – and what will it look like?

It’ll be a stepped building that will stand almost 100ft tall, ranging from four to six stories.

There’ll be study space, including quiet, individual and collaborative areas, as well as space for exhibitions, events and teaching.

There’ll also be low-sensory zones, a café, relaxation and outdoor spaces, and even an automatic book storage and retrieval system known as a “book bot” facility.

University of Galway says today is a “momentous day”, and this flagship facility at the heart of the campus will play a vital role in its future.

