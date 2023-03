Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two STEM projects being run by University of Galway are being awarded almost €100,000 in funding.

It’s part of a €6m nationwide investment aimed at empowering diversity and inclusion in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

One of the Galway projects involves using immersive technology to narrate community challenges – it’s receiving almost €50,000.

While the university is also being given €35,000 for its ReelLIFE SCIENCE video competition.