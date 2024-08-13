University of Galway assessing powered exoskeleton for medical use

Share story:

The University of Galway is assessing the use of powered exoskeletons in the healthcare sector.

The project is led by the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Germany with the help of the University of Galway and Roessingh Research and Development in the Netherlands.

The research project received over €650,000 in funding through an EU programme.

University of Galway Professor, Georgina Gethin says their aim is to support healthcare workers – and reduce the risk of injury.