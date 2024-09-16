Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway Archaeology Department marks 100 years with public talks

Share story:
University of Galway Archaeology Department marks 100 years with public talks

The Archaeology Department at the University of Galway is marking its one hundredth anniversary with a series of free public talks.

The first Professorship in Archaeology in Galway was created in 1924 in what was then University College Galway.

Three weeks of Monday ‘Archaeology 100’ talks kick off this evening at St Nicolas Church from 7:30 to 8:30PM.

They’ll focus on a variety of topics, and will be delivered by department lecturers Dr Pat Wallace, Dr Paddy Gleeson, Paul Walsh and Dr Michelle Comber.

Share story:

City Council urged to reform water quality testing during 'archaic' bathing season

The current system of water quality testing in Galway city must not be limited to the ‘archaic’ bathing season. That’s according to Fianna Fáil Cou...

Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge

A woman in her 50s has been taken to UHG following a road traffic collision at Loughgeorge in Claregalway. Gardaí and emergency services attended the sce...

185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024

There have been 185 no-shows to driving tests in Galway so far this year – the fifth highest in the country. The fees collected in Galway for non-at...

Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today

There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. The INMO figures show there are 66 awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galwa...