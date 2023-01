Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has appointed a new Storyteller-in-Residence.

The Centre for Irish Studies has announced Máirín Mhic Lochlainn from Indreabhán will take up the role for this year.

Máirín, originally from Rós a Mhíl, has won several awards for oral story-telling and has hosted workshops across Europe.

She’ll start her tenure with a series of five workshops at University of Galway this spring – with a particular focus on the Scéalta Fiannaíochta.