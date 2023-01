From Galway Bay FM newsroom- University of Galway has appointed the director of the first clinical trial institute in the country.

Professor Peter Doran has extensive experience in leading clinical research, and a PhD from UCD.

The new institute will improve the university’s ability to evaluate cutting-edge clinical treatments, medical diagnostics, and preventative therapies.

Professor Doran explains what the aim of the world-leading, Galway-based institute is: