University of Galway announces 2023 Alumni Award winners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway has announced the winners of this year’s Alumni Awards to be presented at a gala banquet in June

The Alumni Awards recognise leaders who have demonstrated impact and excellence in their fields

The Award for Law, Public Policy and Society is going to Major General Maureen O’Brien, Deputy Military Adviser to the Secretary General of the United Nations

In Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences the winner is Dr Dapo Odumeru MBE, Regional Quality Assurance Manager, NHS Blood and Transplant

The Alumni Award for Engineering, Science and Technology goes to Professor Oliver O’Reilly, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, University of California, Berkeley

In Business and Commerce the winner is Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland, Irish Human Rights and Equality Commissioner and EU Fundamental Rights Agency Chair

For Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies, the winner is Ray Burke, Journalist and former Chief News Editor at RTÉ while the Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge goes to RTE broadcaster Máirín Ní Ghadhra

The Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport goes to Tony Regan, the university’s former Head of Sport

Finally, the Alumni Award for Emerging Leaders goes to author and writer Geraldine Lavelle

The awards will be presented by University of Galway President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh on June 16th