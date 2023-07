Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has announced a new 10 year partnership with Oranmore-based chemical manufacturer, Hygeia.

Hygeia was founded in 1939 and is a leading manufactuer of gardening, agricultural and veterinary products.

The new partnership will provide access scholarships and bursaries to students experiencing financial barriers in accessing third level education.

It’ll also offer mentorship from Hygeia employees, and opportunities for work placements and internships.