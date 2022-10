Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway and Connemara-based Zoan BioMed have teamed up to design a new way to measure bone formation.

The project looks to test the potential of coral to treat people with bone injuries or other damage, such as tumour removal.

Zoan BioMed’s wind-powered facility is based on the shores of Lough Inagh in Connemara.

Dr Martin Johnson, Head of R&D and Product Development at Zoan BioMed, says the university’s support will give them a great boost: