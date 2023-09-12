Galway Bay FM

12 September 2023

University of Galway academics win European funding to research evolution and breast cancer

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Two University of Galway academic researchers have secured prestigious 5-year grant awards from the European Research Council to research the two topics of evolution and breast cancer.

Dr Eoin McEvoy is an Assistant Professor in Biomedical Engineering and Dr James Gahan will take up an Associate Professorship in chromosome biology at University of Galway next year

Dr Gahan is currently a Research fellow at the University of Oxford and based at the Michael Sars Centre at the University of Bergen in Norway as a visiting researcher.

The scientists are among eight academics and researchers based in Ireland to be approved for an ERC Starting Grant 2023 and among 400 across Europe.

