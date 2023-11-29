University of Galway academic gets 2 million euro health research grant from Europe

Share story:

A University of Galway academic has been awarded a 2 million euro health research grant from Europe.

Professor Ines Thiele was awarded the funding from the European Research Council for her work on the AVATAR project.

The project uses an advanced computer model to look at the connections between genes, metabolism and diet, and their impact on health.

This model then predicts if a person is at risk of health issues based on this data, and offers tailored advice and coaching

Professor Thiele says it’s hoped that a prototype will be developed through the grant: