Galway Bay FM

5 March 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

Share story:
University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People.

Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia Eamonn O’Shea has been appointed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Junior Minister Mary Butler.

The Commission’s aim is to examine health and social care services for older people and to recommend developments based on their area of expertise.

These will be drafted into a report for the Health Minister with a framework to tackle challenges identified in the Commission’s research.

Share story:

University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding new light on the process of planet formation. Dr. Christia...

Galway company takes home renowned digital marketing award

A Galway based company has taken home a renowned digital marketing award. Lorg Media, based in Galway City, won the Spider Award for Best in Social Media ...

Witnesses sought to armed robbery in Ballinasloe town

Gardai are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation into an armed robbery in Ballinasloe town. A man armed with a large kitchen knife entered Mr P...

Spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry

Gardai are investigating a spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry The incidents took place over the last week between Wednesday an...