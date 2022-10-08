University Hospital Galway warns of delays as relocation of Emergency Department begins

University Hospital Galway is advising the public to expect delays as the Emergency Department moves to a new location this weekend.

Today and tomorrow the service will relocate to a temporary Emergency Department at the front of the hospital.

In a statement, the hospital wished to apologise for the disruption and additional delays that will be experienced by patients and their families during the move and have requested that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation over this weekend.

They also ask that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

An alternative is to attend the Roscommon Injury Unit which is open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.