University Hospital Galway third most overcrowded hospital this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the country’s third most overcrowded hospital this month

According to figures just released by the INMO, 767 patients were admitted to UHG without a bed

It came in behind University Hospital Limerick with 1528, and Cork University Hospital with 1,355

They are also the three hospitals which were most overcrowded for the entire year

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the HSE has left it too late as the situation was predicted back in July of this year.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says care in hospitals is now unsafe due to the pressure on the healthcare system