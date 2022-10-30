University Hospital Galway is the third highest for patients on trolleys for October

The latest Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that University Hospital Galway had the third highest number of patients on trolleys for the month of October.

There were 810 on Trolleys in Galway which put it third behind Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick respectively.

Nationally, almost 9,500 patients were left without a hospital bed this month.

New data shows there’s been a 26 percent rise in the number of patients on trolleys in 20 of the most overcrowded hospitals during October.

Last Tuesday 669 people were on trolleys in Irish hospitals – the highest figure so far this year.