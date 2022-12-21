University Hospital Galway is country’s third most overcrowded this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is country’s third most overcrowded hospital this year, according to the INMO.

Its annual report shows 2022 is officially the worst year on record for overcrowding

The hospitals experiencing the worst overcrowding over the course of the year are University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital

UHG was the third worst, but there has been some reduction in the numbers waiting since the new temporary A and E opened in early October

Today, 624 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals – Galway is not at the top of the list, but there are 26 people waiting for a bed in UHG today, and 16 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the latest national figures are extremely concerning, with no sign of pressure easing in emergency departments.