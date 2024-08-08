8 August 2024

University Hospital Galway is country’s second most overcrowded today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today.

55 people are waiting on trolleys at the city facility, while there’s no overcrowding in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 490 people were waiting on trolleys.

120 of those – nearly a quarter of the total – are waiting for a bed in the emergency department and wards of University Hospital Limerick.

The UL Hospitals Group says a de-escalation plan is in place at multiple units, which includes the deferral of elective and day surgeries.

UHL as well as Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St. John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopedic Hospital are included.

