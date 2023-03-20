University Hospital Galway has country’s third highest number on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The INMO is calling for elective hospital procedures to be cancelled, as the number of people waiting on trolleys exceeds 630 today

University Hospital Galway has the third highest waiting figure with 56 people waiting for a bed, behind Limerick with 93 and Cork with 77

Galway’s other public A and E at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe also remains overcrowded today with 12 people waiting for a bed

The nursing union says it’s clear that the country’s public hospital system cannot provide safe emergency and elective care with such levels of overcrowding