1 August 2024

University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases

University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the hospital and the Emergency Department.

The hospital is currently treating 32 patients with COVID-19, with three ward areas impacted by the outbreaks.

Where a ward is affected by COVID, visiting is limited to one family member or nominated person per patient per day.

All visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Due to the COVID situation visiting throughout the hospital is limited per patient, and strictly confined to visiting times.

