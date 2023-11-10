Galway Bay FM

10 November 2023

~1 minutes read

University Hospital Galway dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

Share story:
University Hospital Galway dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

University Hospital Galway is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

There are currently 31 patients with the virus in the hospital while two wards are closed due to COVID

A number of other wards are also impacted by COVID outbreaks.

In addition to these pressures the Emergency Department is experiencing very high attendances

There are 45 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the COVID outbreak.

UHG is facilitating visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance.

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is not under pressure today

Hospital Manager Chris Kane is urging the public not to visit if you are feeling unwell or if you have COVID symptoms

Share story:

Annaghdown man honoured with National Certificate of Bravery

An Annaghdown man has been honoured with a National Certificate of Bravery by the Ceann Comhairle at a special ceremony in Dublin. It’s part of the ...

Event at city museum highlights richness of Traveller heritage and culture

A special event was held at Galway City Museum today to highlight the richness of Traveller heritage and culture. It featured a range of informative banne...

Israel "strenuously rejects" claims made by Deputy Catherine Connolly on actions of IDF

Israel has responded to claims by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly – strongly rejecting her comments on Israel’s military action in recent we...

New heritage trail experience to be launched in Headford

A new heritage trail experience will be launched in Headford tomorrow (11/11) as part of a lacermaker’s weekend. The Headford Lace Trail will take v...