19 January 2024

University Hospital Galway country’s third most overcrowded today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s third most overcrowded facility today with 58 people waiting for a bed

It follows Cork University Hospital with 84 people on trolleys, and Limerick with 83

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 507 people are waiting for beds around the country

UHG started the week with 25 people on trolleys but the figure climbed steadily as the week progressed to 37, 49, 52 and today, 58

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has one person waiting for a bed

