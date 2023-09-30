Galway Bay FM

30 September 2023

~1 minutes read

University Hospital Galway among the top 5 overcrowded hospitals in the country in September

Share story:
University Hospital Galway among the top 5 overcrowded hospitals in the country in September

University Hospital Galway was the fifth most overcrowded hospital in the country for the month of September according to figures this morning released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association.

Figures released show that 516 patients went without a bed this month.

The most overcrowded hospital in the country was University Hospital Limerick with 2,174 patients.

Nationally, 10,018 patients went without a bed in Irish hospitals this month, 202 of them were children.

So far this year, 2,523 children under the age of sixteen have been treated on a trolley or chair.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that September has always been a reliable indicator of how the winter is going to look for healthcare staff, and the situation that their members are predicting based on these figures as was the case in August, indicates a huge red flag.

She added that risk reduction measures needed to be introduced now – not when it is too late and an inevitable adverse incident occurs.

Share story:

Catherine Connolly concerned new legislation on domestic violence will add "another layer of bureaucracy"

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is expressing concern that new legislation on domestic violence will add “a further layer of bureaucracy”. I...

2.4 tonnes of litter removed from Galway beaches this Summer

An estimated 2.4 tonnes of litter were removed in County Galway for the Big Beach Clean held throughout the summer 28 groups and almost 400 volunteers rem...

Gardaí and Revenue team up in Clifden for relaunch of Galway’s Divisional Coastwatch maritime initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today, An Garda Síochana and Revenue teamed up in Clifden for the relaunch of Galway’s Divisional Coastwatch maritime in...

US Luxury Travel agents visit Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten American travel professionals are exploring Galway this week as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. They are...