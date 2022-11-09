Univeristy of Galway part of €10m project on climate change and coastal pathogens

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is a partner on a 10 million euro project investigating the impact of climate change on pathogens in the environment, particularly in coastal waters.

BlueAdapt aims to examine the interactions between climate change, pathogen dynamics and the effects on human health.

The project, funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme, will include 12 institutions from 10 European countries.

Professor of Antimicrobial Resistance and One Health, Dearbhaile Morris, elaborates further,