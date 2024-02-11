Galway Bay FM

11 February 2024

~2 minutes read

Unique playschool opened in Connemara this week

Share story:
Unique playschool opened in Connemara this week

A unique playschool in the Connemara area has been opened this week.

The toddlers and preschool children of Camus will have their first small steps in education in the open air.

Connemara is not always an artist’s paradise. Sometimes the rain and winds sweep unrelentingly across the landscape. It is within that vista of wind and weather, of spring times and summers and autumns that the children of Camus in the Connemara Gaeltacht will find their first experience of school days.

The Naoínra, as it is known in the Irish language, will be outdoors.

An area beside the Camus Primary School has been suitably prepared for the three and four year olds to play and learn.

At this time, efforts are afoot to find €50,000 to add a sheltered space to the location. But for the most part, the fun and games and learning will be under a big roof known as the sky.

Initially, there will be 5 children coming to the Naoínra and it is hoped to have ten when the doors open on the next school year.

But for the pre-school children of Camus there are no doors, just a new world to explore.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay FM in Connemara.

Share story:

Two Galway authors shortlisted for KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards

Galway based authors Patricia Forde and Serena Molloy have been shortlisted for this year’s KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards. Laureate na nÓg...

Over 550 hosts now housing Ukrainian refugees in Galway

Over 550 hosts are now housing 1,112 Ukrainian refugees across Galway city and county. This represents 30 percent of the 3,776 Ukrainians who have arrived...

Portiuncula Hospital to hold Remembrance Service for bereaved parents tomorrow

Portiuncula Hospital is holding a Remembrance Service tomorrow for families who have experienced the loss of a baby or child. The hospital is inviting par...

Galway/Roscommon TD slams Government's new housing guidelines as 'an assault on rural Ireland'

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has slammed new Government housing guidelines, saying it’s an assault on rural Ireland. He says that urging ...