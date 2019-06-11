Unique gathering of Galway’s IT workers from the 70s and 80s

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A unique gathering is taking place in the city this evening for people who worked in information technology, telecommunications and the computing retail sector in Galway during the 1970’s and 1980’s.

The aim of the event is to gather stories and memorabilia for the Computer and Communications Museum of Ireland based at NUIG.

Curator of the computer museum, Brendan Smith says he wants to connect with people who helped make Galway the country’s first ‘Digital City’.

The gathering will take place at NUIG’s Data Science Institute at Dangan Business Park this evening at 8pm.

Brendan Smith says Galway has a rich but often forgotten history as a pioneering city of technology.